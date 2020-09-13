The Transport and Infrastructure Ministry took concrete steps on Sunday for setting the standards for micro-mobility systems, including electronic bicycles and scooters.

In a meeting on the issue convened under the chairmanship of Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu and attended by representatives from the sector, the first draft for regulation standards on the transit tools were issued.

Accordingly, operators must have their mobile applications and servers based in Turkey to apply for authorization. The regulation stipulates to use e-scooters on intercity roads and thoroughfares with a maximum speed limit above 50 kph. Furthermore, no more than one person will be able to use e-scooters at the same time.

Noting that 92% of Turkey’s population resides in cities and district centers, Karaismailoğlu said that micro-mobility vehicles would provide a significant alternative to urban transit, with evident environmental benefits.

“However, in addition to security measures, we have a problem with a lack of licenses for companies. Public-private partnerships are important in overcoming obstacles for the sector, and so, we have to set standards to ensure safety and provide the best services for our citizens,” he said.

The number of shared e-scooters around the world, currently 4.6 million, is expected to increase by an estimated six times by 2024, reducing carbon emissions by 1.7 billion tons, according to information discussed at the meeting.

The transport and infrastructure minister underlined that efficient, safe, effective, innovative, dynamic and environmentally friendly smart transportation systems had become popular in recent years.

“We are implementing important projects to involve ourselves with this process,” Karaismailoğlu said.

There are currently 35,000 e-scooters being used in Turkey by more than 3 million people. The coronavirus outbreak has significantly increased demand for these as more people seek to avoid public transport usage as much as possible.