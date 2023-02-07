President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that the earthquakes that hit Türkiye early Monday and killed more than 3,000 people was the "biggest disaster" ever to hit the country. He also announced that a three-month state of emergency had been declared in the 10 provinces hit the worst by the deadly earthquakes.

Some 54,000 tents and 102,000 beds have been sent to the earthquake-stricken regions, and 5,000 health workers have been dispatched.

The president also said the latest death toll is 3,549.

He spoke at a response coordination center in the capital Ankara set up specifically for the disaster.

The president noted that ''close to 1,000 ambulance vehicles, 241 National Medical Teams (UMKE) teams were directed and appointed to the earthquake-hit areas.''

"I invite our citizens and business world who want to help heal the wounds of earthquakes to donate to Disaster and Management Authority (AFAD) accounts," Erdoğan urged during his speech to the nation.