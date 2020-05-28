A supposed meteorite was seen in several provinces in northern Turkey on Wednesday evening. The police of Black Sea province Trabzon confirmed that a “ball of light” has been seen reported by witnesses. They were following the developments regarding the issues closely.
Meanwhile social media is flooded with videos of a light ball falling from the sky erupting into a flash of light before fizzing out completely.
It is said to have been visible in several provinces including Artvin, Erzurum, Sivas, Tuncel and Ardahan among others.
