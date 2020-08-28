A heat wave has started taking hold in the Marmara region in western Turkey and is expected to continue throughout next week. Adana, one of the hottest cities in the country, is also set to see record temperatures over the weekend. Experts warn the public, particularly senior citizens, children and people with chronic illnesses to be cautious when going out between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

In Istanbul, the heart of the region, temperatures were around 31 degrees Celsius on Friday. Earlier, meteorology experts had warned that they would go between 4 and 8 degrees above seasonal normal. The highest temperature will be 33 degrees Celsius (87.8 Fahrenheit) in Istanbul until next week. The Trakya region west of Istanbul also saw a rise in temperatures which is likely to hit as high as 38 degrees Celsius in the province of Edirne until next week.

In Adana, temperatures were estimated to hit the hottest level for an August weekend in 92 years, up to 43 degrees Celsius, due to a weather system hailing from Iraq. Experts say another heat wave is projected for next Wednesday and Thursday for Adana.