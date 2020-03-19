As the COVID-19 is spreading in Turkey, thousands of people in several cities showed their support to health care workers, who are battling the virus on the front lines, by taking to the balconies and applauding for them for a minute.

People in many Turkish cities, including Istanbul, Izmir, Bursa, Kocaeli and Malatya, showed gratitude to those who are still working in the hospitals across the country as Turkey has so far reported 191 cases, with three deaths.

VIDEO — As the COVID-19 is spreading in Turkey, thousands of people show gratitude to health care workers, who are battling the virus on the front lines across the country https://t.co/cWjwcjtkKh pic.twitter.com/RemKEoi5SN — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) March 19, 2020

Turkey has taken several measures to stem the virus such as temporarily closing schools and universities, halting events and public activities, postponing foreign visits and barring spectators at sports events.

The Interior Ministry on Monday ordered all cafes, gyms, theaters, cinemas, performance centers, concert halls, wedding halls, music halls, beer halls, taverns, hookah lounges, internet cafes, all types of game centers, amusement parks, pools, Turkish baths, saunas and spas to be closed as of Tuesday.

COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 160 countries and territories. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of more than 229,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 9,300 and over 84,500 have recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer only mild symptoms and recover.