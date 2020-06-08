Turkish Airlines (THY) announced on Monday that health care staff on the front lines of Turkey’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic will fly 40% cheaper.

Online and mobile purchase of tickets for Turkish health care personnel will be granted a discount, regardless of destination or class. Health care staff are also entitled to buy discount tickets for three others accompanying them on their flight.

Health care staff are required to register with Turkish carrier’s website by July 18 to be eligible for a discount which will cover tickets for dates between June 8 and Aug. 1, 2020.