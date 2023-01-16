Thyroid diseases, hormonal disorders that cause symptoms such as hair loss, inability to gain or lose weight and fatigue, can cause the spine to age much earlier, a study carried out by Turkish doctors revealed.

A study of 350 patients revealed that spinal aging, which normally begins in the 60s, begins in the 40s in those with thyroid disease. The study, which is set to be published in an international journal, is set to enter into the literature as the first of kind in its field, the doctor working on the study said.

Associate Dr. Murat Şakir Ekşi, a brain and nerve surgery specialist, noted that the study will change routines in the diagnosis and treatment of lower back pain, which ranks first among chronic pain in the world.

Thyroid diseases are one of the most common endocrine diseases after diabetes in Türkiye. Thyroid disorders, which are hormonal diseases caused by the over or under functioning of the thyroid gland located in the anterior region of the neck, can lead to many symptoms and even more serious diseases that adversely affect the quality of life if left untreated.

The recent study regarding the effects of the disease on the spine reveals that thyroid diseases play an important role in spinal aging or deterioration. The research was carried out by four doctors employed in four different health institutions in Istanbul. Their findings are expected to change the habits and processes in the diagnosis and treatment of lower back pain.

Ekşi explained that thyroidal diseases are especially common in the Black Sea region and that spinal damage related to the diseases becomes more evident in the 40s.

"Thyroid-induced spinal damage usually occurs in the upper lumbar region. If timely measures are not taken, the person may require surgery at a younger age. It will be necessary to consider treatments for this together with internal medicine or endocrinology,” he said.

Furthermore, he explained that as per their observations, it was found that more of their patients who have thyroid-related problems face spinal degeneration at a younger age.

''Normally, spinal aging begins in the 60s, whereas in people with thyroid disease, it decreases to the age of 40. Another difference is that normally spinal aging is more common in the lower waist. In thyroid patients, we found that this deterioration is more in the upper lumbar region and starts from there. In other words, there is a reverse effect," he said.

Explaining that they already conducted and shown the effects of diabetes on spinal aging the doctor shared that they wanted to examine whether there is a similar connection with other metabolic disorders as well.

While stating that doctors usually focus on degeneration in the lower back, it is difficult to find the origin and diagnose deterioration in the upper lumber originating from the thyroid. He said that the important thing is ''the early diagnosis of thyroid disease'' since it may prevent the spine from aging at a younger age.

Drawing attention to the fact that physical examinations and MRI findings are not enough when it comes to detecting the cause of lower back pain, Ekşi explained, "We had to look at whether our patients have additional diseases, whether they have any diseases that can trigger it, such as diabetes, thyroid, etc."

Detailing the study in which around 350 patients were included, he also explained that there are three types of deterioration for spinal bones, with one that occurs in the bone of the spine itself, one that occurs in the cartilage and the third one being the one in the muscles. ''Standing for extended periods accelerates the loss of the strength of the muscles that allow us to sit. Thyroid issues speed up this process," he said.

Pointing out that persistent lower back pain ranks first among chronic pain in the world, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, Ekşi said that the process that triggers it accumulates over years; thus, he stressed that if doctors can diagnose the reasons behind the disease in time and provide treatment or therapy, or even surgery if required, they will be able to avoid the use of advanced treatment methods.