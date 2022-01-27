An iconic tower in the Turkish capital Ankara was illuminated to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday.

The Atakule was illuminated with video mapping as part of an International Holocaust Remembrance Day event organized by Turkey's Directorate of Communications.

The phrases #WeRemember and its Turkish translation, #Hatırlıyoruz, were displayed on the giant screens at Atakule's main entrance.

Separately, the Turkish Foreign Ministry also commemorated the millions of people who lost their lives in the Nazi Holocaust of World War II.

"On the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we commemorate with respect millions of Jews, Roma people, disabled persons as well as targeted minorities and groups who were systematically murdered by the Nazi regime and its collaborators," a ministry statement said.

The United Nations General Assembly designated Jan. 27 – the date the notorious Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated by the Soviet army –as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.