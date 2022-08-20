A horrific traffic accident occurred on the Gaziantep-Nizip Highway in Türkiye resulting in the deaths of 16 people and injuring 22.

Gül made the statement on his Twitter account.

“According to the initial determinations, the accident involving a bus, rescue team and ambulance at the 20th kilometer of the TAG Gaziantep-Nizip Highway, 16 of our citizens, including 3 firefighters, 2 health personnel and 2 journalists, died and 22 of our citizens have been injured," he announced on Twitter.

Ihlas News Agency (IHA) employees Muhammed Abdulkadir Esen and Umut Yakup Tanrıöver died while they were on their way to another assignment, who saw the accident and stopped to help the injured.

According to reports, a passenger bus crashed into the parked ambulance and fire truck on the Tarsus-Adana-Gaziantep Highway, which came to respond to another accident where a vehicle fell into a ditch.

The accident occurred at around 11.30 a.m. on the Gaziantep-Nizip Highway. Police, ambulance and fire brigade teams were dispatched to the region after a car crashed into a creek bed. Crews stopped their vehicles on the highway to assist the victims. During this time, a passenger bus crashed into the live broadcast vehicle, an ambulance and a fire truck and overturned.

A large number of extra medical teams were directed to the region. The injured were taken to surrounding hospitals by ambulance.