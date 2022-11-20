World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims was observed on Sunday. Across the world, about 1.3 million people die in traffic accidents every year, and Türkiye is no different from other countries in terms of fatalities. Despite improved road conditions and safety inspections, the “traffic monster” as it is dubbed in the country claims thousands of lives.

Official figures show 5,362 people died last year in more than 1.1 million traffic accidents in Türkiye, while another 274,615 people were injured. The number of victims was more than 10% higher compared to 2020. Türkiye reported more than 187,000 fatal traffic accidents in 2021.

Most of the fatalities were drivers and passengers while pedestrians made up 22.1% of fatalities. An overwhelming number of traffic accidents were the result of driver error, from speeding to overtaking other vehicles without heeding traffic safety rules.

In the first 10 months of this year, 1,872 people were killed in traffic accidents in areas under the jurisdiction of traffic police, while the number may be higher when including areas under the jurisdiction of gendarmerie traffic police, which oversee mostly rural areas. Türkiye also reported more than 164,000 accidents in the same period that injured more than 244,000 people.

Seeking to curb fatalities, the government is considering new measures. A 2023 national program by the Turkish Presidency includes a set goal of decreasing traffic fatalities to 8.3% and conducting regular traffic inspections for 80 million motor vehicles and drivers. Following inspections, 5,000 drivers will be selected among those involved in most crashes stemming from driver error and each will be subject to safe driving classes. The Interior Ministry, in charge of the enforcement of traffic safety, also works on improving the capacity of law enforcement to improve the implementation of safety rules.

Türkiye already has an action plan covering the years between 2021 and 2023 and gradually implements the 441 items of the plan, which focuses on streamlining cooperation between different ministries and public agencies to ensure traffic safety. A new plan is also in the works. The national program includes activities to boost awareness about the issue, with new campaigns on social media and more efficient inspections using smart road technologies. In a preemptive bid, the government also seeks to increase the amount of road safety training for young students not qualified yet for driving licenses.

Global figures show between 20 and 50 million people suffer non-fatal injuries in traffic accidents, which often result in lifelong disabilities. The United Nations says road traffic injuries also cause considerable economic losses to individuals, their families and to nations as a whole, from the cost of treatment to lost productivity for victims and their families. Overall, road traffic crashes cost most countries 3% of their gross domestic product, according to the U.N. “More than 90% of road traffic deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. Road traffic injury death rates are highest in the African region and lowest in the European region. Even within high-income countries, people from lower socioeconomic backgrounds are more likely to be involved in road traffic crashes,” the U.N. website on road safety awareness, says.