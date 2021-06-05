The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) lifted mandatory quarantine measures for fully-vaccinated and twice PCR-negative passengers arriving there on Friday.

The airport management company, T&T Airport Operations, announced that Ercan Airport has taken precautions despite the possibility of an increase in passenger numbers following the new rules regarding entry.

The company also noted that all personnel at the airport – including civil aviation, police, fire brigade and cleaning staff – have received two doses of the Sinovac vaccine.

Meanwhile, checkpoints reopened along the United Nations-patrolled cease-fire line that divides the island as virus restrictions first imposed 15 months ago were finally eased.