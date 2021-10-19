The 5th TRT World Forum, with the participation of nearly 100 speakers from 36 countries, will start today at 12 p.m. (9 a.m. GMT) with the opening speeches of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Director General of TRT Mehmet Zahid Sobacı.
President Erdoğan, who has participated in every TRT World Forum since 2017 and made striking statements regarding the agenda of Turkey and the world that have drawn significant interest from the global press, is expected to make important statements at this year’s event, which will be held with the theme “Power and Paradox: Understanding Grand Strategy in the 21st Century."
At the TRT World Forum, alongside Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Communications Director Turkey Fahrettin Altun, Director General of TRT Mehmet Zahid Sobacı and other experts will address many crucial global issues ranging from climate and global health crises to international economic development and the rise of Eurasia to digital governance.
TRT World Forum 2021 can be followed live from http://www.trtworldforum.com
