Turkey's number of daily COVID-19 cases stood at 928 on Tuesday with 18 new deaths, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

The latest infections raised the tally of COVID-19 cases nationwide to 221,500, Koca said on Twitter, citing the Health Ministry data. The total death toll in the country rose to 5,526.

Meanwhile, 1,009 coronavirus patients recovered, bringing the total to 204,011.

"In the last three days, the number of cases with pneumonia has decreased in 71 provinces, and there are no intensive care patients in 21 provinces," Koca said in his daily tweet on the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Since the virus emerged in China last December, nearly 15 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries topping 8.9 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll currently stands at over 615,000.