Turkey extended restrictions for entry, exit by land, air and sea to 30 metropolitan municipalities and northern Zonguldak province for 15 days effective midnight to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.



Metropolitan provinces around Turkey and in Zonguldak city, where pulmonary diseases are widespread, were placed under quarantine-like measures on April 3, with travel heavily restricted and subjected to approval, except for the movement of goods and public personnel on official duty.



The curfew covers the provinces of Adana, Ankara, Antalya, Aydın, Balıkesir, Bursa, Denizli, Diyarbakır, Erzurum, Eskişehir, Gaziantep, Hatay, İstanbul, İzmir, Kahramanmaraş, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Malatya, Manisa, Mardin, Mersin, Muğla, Ordu, Sakarya, Samsun, Şanlıurfa, Tekirdağ, Trabzon and Van.