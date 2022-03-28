A new stray naval mine was found in the Black Sea, Turkey's Ministry of National Defense announced on Monday, just two days after the sighting of another mine and amid concerns about the spillover effects of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The ministry said in a statement that elite Underwater Defense (SAS) teams were dispatched to the area where the mine was found off the coast of Iğneada, a district in the northwestern province of Kırklareli near the border with Bulgaria. The statement said a security perimeter was established in the area and that the mine was being defused.

On Saturday, another stray naval mine was found in the northern Bosporus, southeast of the area where the naval mine was found on Monday. The mine was defused by security forces.

Earlier this month, Turkey advised ships to keep a “sharp lookout” and report any possible mines that had drifted from Ukrainian ports, shortly after warnings from Russia of mines floating in the Black Sea as the war between Ukraine and Russia intensified.

Turkish authorities had assured the public all measures were taken against the possibility of mines drifting to Turkish water. Over the weekend, a temporary fishing ban was implemented along the southwestern coast of the Black Sea.

Ankara keeps an eye on maritime activities in its territorial waters in light of the ongoing war and restricted access for Russian warships to its waterways.