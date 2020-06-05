More than 1,000 foreign patients have visited Turkey in the last 10 days, after Turkey eased COVID-19 restrictions, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Friday.

Addressing the European Union countries’ ambassadors to the capital Ankara at a videoconference event organized by the EU Delegation to Turkey, Koca explained Turkey’s campaign against the coronavirus pandemic.

Underlining statistics prove that Turkey has delivered a very successful performance in its fight against the pandemic, Koca said that around 93% of coronavirus deaths in Turkey were of patients older than 65 years.

He also added that those who lost their lives in the last one month averaged 74.6 years old.

Touching upon Turkey’s accession process to the EU, Koca said that acquiring the full membership has been Turkey’s strategic goal.

“As the pandemic process revealed, Turkey would make a great contribution to the EU in the area of health, not only in the areas of politics and economics,” he added.

In the meeting joined by 26 EU countries’ ambassadors, Koca also said that Turkey has hosted more than 1,000 foreign patients in the last 10 days since the restrictions have been relaxed.

He added that Turkey will be a very important destination for health tourism in the upcoming period.