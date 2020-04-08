Turkey has lifted quarantine measures on six areas in five provinces, while 156 others remain in isolation, the country's Interior Ministry announced Wednesday.
As of 4 p.m. (1300GMT) Wednesday, two district centers, six towns, 92 villages, 47 neighborhoods, and nine hamlets across 45 provinces were still under quarantine, the ministry said in a statement.
"Quarantine measures have been lifted in six sites in five provinces," said the statement, adding that the ongoing isolation precautions were part of efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Turkey has seen 34,109 coronavirus cases so far, causing 725 deaths and 1,582 recoveries.
