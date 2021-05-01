Turkey on Saturday is marking May 1 Labor and Solidarity Day, which comes amid the country's strictest COVID-19 lockdown to date.

Labor Day is usually marked with massive rallies and meetings while workers from labor unions sing songs and chant slogans for workers' rights.

This year – just like 12 months ago – the large-scale celebrations were prevented by the coronavirus pandemic.

Istanbul police detained dozens of people who were trying to hold a May Day rally in the city in defiance of a ban ordered amid the coronavirus pandemic. At least 100 demonstrators were detained as they attempted to walk to Taksim Square, a traditional area of the rally, and in other areas nearby including the popular Istiklal Avenue.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other top Turkish officials took to social media to mark Labor Day.

"I congratulate my fellow workers, who make our country grow while breaking a sweat, on May 1 Labor and Solidarity Day," Erdoğan said on Twitter.

Vice President Fuat Oktay greeted workers and laborers who "make the greatest contribution to the growth and development of our country," on Twitter.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also took to Twitter to mark the day, saying, "We have been with our fellow workers with all our strength until today and we will continue to stand by them from now on."

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu marked the day with a message.

"We congratulate all our workers who add value to this country with their efforts," Soylu said.

May Day or International Workers' Day first emerged as an event commemorating the labor of workers worldwide on May 1, 1886, when a group of workers in the United States held a massive strike for an eight-hour workday.

Turkey's first official May Day celebrations were held in 1923.

As a public health measure to fight the virus, Turkey started a complete lockdown on Thursday evening which will last until May 17.

The lockdown will cover the remainder of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, as well as three days of Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr.