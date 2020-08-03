Turkey on Monday confirmed 1,003 more recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 217,497, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.
Koca said on Twitter that 19 new deaths were reported and 995 people had contracted COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 233,851.
He warned that the number of cases was on the rise in some provinces that had previous brought infections under control, due to a lack of necessary precautions, calling the development “worrying.”
The country's death toll from the disease has risen to 5,747. Health care professionals have conducted more than 41,301 tests for COVID-19 over the past day, raising the total tally to over 4.92 million.
