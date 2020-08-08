Turkey reported 1,172 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths in the past 24 hours, while the number of patients recovered stood at 1,082, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Saturday.
A total of 239,622 patients have recovered in the country since the first case was announced in March, Koca said on his Twitter account, adding that there are still 587 patients in the intensive care units.
