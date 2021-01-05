Turkey recorded 14,494 new coronavirus cases and 194 deaths over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry confirmed Tuesday.

According to ministry data, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey since the outbreak increased to 2,270,101 with Tuesday's figures, while the total death toll rose to 21,879.

The data showed that more than 180,000 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the past day.

Meanwhile, 8,908 patients were declared to have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,155,338.

After briefly dropping below 10,000, Turkey's daily cases rose again.

"The number of critical patients continue to decline. This caused a slight decrease in the daily death toll as well. We need to work together to get results," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter.

After witnessing daily COVID-19 cases reach as high as 30,000, the government reintroduced a slew of restrictions in November, including the closure of schools, weekday curfews and weekend lockdowns.

Since then, Turkey's active cases have declined steadily, with the daily infection rates hovering around 13,000 for the past few days.