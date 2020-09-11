Turkey reported 1,671 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 288,126 with 56 deaths.

Citing Health Ministry data, Fahrettin Koca said 1,671 new cases have raised the country's overall count to 288,126.

He also said 1,117 more patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 256,524.

Health workers have conducted 112,213 COVID-19 tests over the past day, pushing the total to over 8.3 million.

“To protect each other, we have to protect our loved ones. Effective fight against the virus is only possible with PROTECTION TOGETHER,” Koca wrote on Twitter.

While the number of patients in critical condition now stands at 1,223, more than 50 patients have died from the disease, pushing the total death toll to 6,951.

The virus, which surfaced in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December, has infected nearly 28 million people and claimed more than 905,000 lives in 188 countries and regions, according to the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.

While China has largely contained the outbreak, there are concerns of a resurgence in Europe, where cases are rising.