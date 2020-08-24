Turkey on Monday reported 18 more coronavirus-related deaths, 743 recoveries, and 1,443 new cases over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced.

Nearly 96,000 tests for COVID-19 were carried out on Monday, according to the data shared by Koca on Twitter. About 800 patients are gravely ill with the disease, he said.

The national death toll has now reached 6,139, while 237,908 patients have recovered.

"Eventually, the virus will be defeated," Koca said, reiterating his reminder that there are measures that can defeat the disease.

Turkey lifted its strictest measures against the coronavirus outbreak in June, but officials are closely monitoring businesses and individuals' compliance with measures, particularly in regard to mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing.