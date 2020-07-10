Turkey’s daily COVID-19 death toll on Friday was 23 with 1,003 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 210,965 with this latest update while a total of 5,323 people have died from the virus so far.

It is also reported that 1,493 people had recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of overall recovered patients to 191,883. Turkey has also carried out 48,787 tests in the past 24 hours. The total number of tests now exceeds more than 3.8 million.

Since the normalization process started back in June, Turkey has seen fewer drops in the number of new cases, with daily tolls mostly in the 1,000s. Although there has been no major increase in the number of new cases nor deaths, with thousands of people recovering each day, the country recently accelerated efforts to take the situation under control.

“The decline in the number of newly diagnosed patients which started on June 25 continues. We are very close to below 1,000. But bear in mind that decreases are slow and rises are sudden. Rise and decline are tied to increasing or decreasing number of people complying with rules of wearing mask and adherence to social distancing,” Koca tweeted after announcing the latest figures.