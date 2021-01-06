Turkey on Wednesday reported fewer than 14,000 daily infections from the coronavirus.

The country confirmed 13,830 new cases, including 1,458 symptomatic patients, according to Health Ministry data.

With the new additions, the tally of infections topped 2.28 million, the figures showed.

A total of 191 people lost their lives to the virus over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 22,070.

As many as 8,702 more people recovered over the past day, bringing the total to over 2.16 million.

Since Tuesday, a total of 182,645 COVID-19 tests were done across the country, pushing the overall count to 25.49 million.

The number of patients in critical condition dropped to 3,303, according to the latest figures.

Noting the number of active cases is stable, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, "The number of serious patients continues to decline."

"We will win together through caution and combat," he added, noting there has been a decrease in the number of fatalities.

Koca will also hold a videoconference meeting with the World Health Organization's (WHO) Europe Director Hans Kluge on Thursday.

During the meeting, the latest developments about the course of the pandemic will be discussed, especially the new coronavirus strain and vaccination studies in the U.K., according to a Health Ministry statement.

Also, he will chair the Coronavirus Scientific Board Meeting on Thursday via video link, it added.

Since last month, the country has been implementing curfews on both weeknights and weekends to stem the virus's spread.