Turkey confirmed 5,386 new COVID-19 cases, 96 new fatalities in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Sunday.

The ministry also confirmed 482 symptomatic patients, across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of new cases on Saturday was 6,126.

Turkey’s overall case tally is now over 5.28 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 48,164 with 96 new fatalities, four down from a day earlier.

As many as 6,003 more patients won the battle against the virus over the past day as compared to 7,161 on Saturday, raising the total number of recoveries past 5.16 million.

Turkey has so far administered over 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, according to official figures released on Sunday.

Around 17 million people have received their first doses, while over 13 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry’s count showed.

Over 55 million coronavirus tests have been conducted to date.

The latest figures put the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition at 1,096, down by 51 from Saturday’s count.

Turkey is imposing a curfew from 10 p.m. (7 p.m. GMT) to 5 a.m. (2 a.m. GMT) on weekdays and Saturdays, and a full lockdown on Sundays till July.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.72 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 173 million cases reported worldwide, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.