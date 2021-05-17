Turkey and Russia will develop an action plan to ensure that tourism between the two countries flows safely, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova stated Monday.

Golikova released a written statement about the meeting with the Turkish delegation in the capital Moscow.

She noted that consultations will be had between Russia's public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor and the relevant Turkish institutions about the COVID-19 situation.

Golikova said that the Russian delegation will visit Turkey to assess whether flights between the two countries should recommence and inspect the precautions taken by tourism centers.

"We have agreed to develop an action plan on the conditions of mutual visits by tourists. This decision will ensure the protection of Russian tourists in tourist resorts in Turkey," She added.

During bilateral meetings, Moscow invited Turkey to participate in the "COVID-19 Free Travel" digital program developed in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which facilitates travel to Russia. Russian officials have also said that Moscow is prepared to assist in organizing the production of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Turkey.