"We have seen a five-fold increase in COVID-19 cases in Turkey," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a press release late Wednesday.

Speaking after the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board meeting in Ankara, he added that the fatality rate jumped by 55 percent.

"Total number of coronavirus tests reached 20 million and positive cases exceeded 1.5 million," he said.

Koca also touched upon the vaccination efforts.

"Turkey expects to have complete delivery of China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine within a few days," he added.

"Vaccination will be applied with 2 doses in 14 days and will be free," Koca underlined.

Turkey’s total patient count reached 552,304 on Tuesday while the death toll stands at 15,304. The number of those who have recovered from the coronavirus has exceeded 441,500.

As Turkey awaits mass vaccination, the country clings to strict measures including restrictions.

The first weekend curfew in months, which started Friday evening and ended Monday morning, appears to have been successful as streets were empty all across the country.

The Interior Ministry announced Monday that 37,614 people were subject to “legal or administrative measures” during the curfews on Dec. 1-7.

Turkey also enforces nighttime curfews, starting at 9 p.m. every day, during weekdays. “Measures” refer to fines for those violating the curfews. Those not wearing masks are also subject to fines.