Turkey’s postal system will begin distributing medical face masks to citizens free of charge, following the government’s decision to mandate the wearing of face masks in public spaces as part of new measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Turkish Post and Telegraph Organization (PTT) will distribute masks to citizens who apply through the national e-commerce site ePttAVM.com, following a decision Sunday by the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry and the Health Ministry.

Every citizen can apply to receive a pack of five masks every week, and the packages will be delivered to the citizen’s address free of charge by PTT Cargo.

The statement clarified that those over the age of 65 or under the age of 20, who are banned from leaving their homes under curfew measures, are not eligible to apply for the free masks.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced Sunday night that over 1,000 patients who contracted COVID-19 have recovered. The death toll in the country rose to 574 on Sunday, after 73 more people died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 is spread by microscopic droplets from coughs or sneezes. The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most but for some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause pneumonia and lead to death.