Turkey will provide 300 euros ($350) for babysitter support to working mothers, up from 200 euros this year, the Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk said Saturday.

Launched in 2019, the Social Security Institution's (SGK) European Union-supported project was launched in Istanbul and Izmir, aiming to help working mothers with their career life.

The minister said the amount will be raised to 325 euros (around TL 2,594 TL) in 2021 and to 350 euros in 2022.

Selçuk noted that the mothers who are legally employed, have insurance and have children 0-24 months, can benefit from the project.

She added that the applications can be made online.

The conditions for benefitting from the grant are that the mother and the babysitter must reside in the same city and be Turkish citizens. The mother who applies needs to be legally employed and registered for SGK, even if it is just a day before applying for the grant.

The babysitter needs to have at least a primary school education. Also, there cannot be any relationship between the mother and the babysitter and the mother cannot be declared as a babysitter of another child within the scope of the project.