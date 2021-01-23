With the support of international organizations, Turkish authorities have been providing training in agriculture and husbandry for refugees in the eastern province of Van.

The training is funded by the European Union, with contributions from the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, Turkey's Agriculture and Forestry Ministry and Family, Labor and Social Services Ministry.

It is conducted under the supervision of the provincial agriculture directorate, aiming to support refugees' integration into Turkish society and their contribution to the economy.

The training is currently provided for 50 refugees in farms and greenhouses on agriculture and poultry techniques and the use of machinery and equipment.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Ibrahim Görentaş, the provincial head of the agriculture directorate, said the participants will also be given certificates and priority in job placements.

Görentaş stressed that the training will help employers in Turkey's agriculture and poultry sectors, which face a shortage of trained workers.

One of the participants, Yadigar Ismailzade, who came to Turkey with his family six years ago from Iran, expressed his satisfaction with the training.

"First time in my life I'm learning such skills. If I have a chance, I would like to improve myself further in agriculture or poultry," he said.

Another participant, Mohamad Hayrandis, originally from Afghanistan, said he was interested in starting his own business if he is provided with the necessary support.