Daily coronavirus infections dropped for the fifth straight day in Turkey as the total cases exceeded 165,000.

The Health Ministry said Tuesday 786 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the caseload to 165,555.

Meanwhile, 22 more people died from the virus as the total death toll hit 4,585.

The number of recovered patients increased by 974 with the number of recoveries reaching just below 130,000.

Turkey’s broadest easing of coronavirus restrictions came into effect Monday, following a slowdown in confirmed COVID-19 infections and deaths in the country.

Restaurants and cafes opened their doors to a limited number of customers after nearly two months of takeout service only. Istanbul’s 15th-century Grand Bazaar, museums, libraries, gyms, swimming pools, child care centers and nurseries were among other venues allowed to resume operations. Meanwhile, the country's flag-carrier Turkish Airlines resumed limited domestic flights.

Businesses will be required to ensure social distancing and strict hygiene conditions are maintained.

Bars, nightclubs and hookah bars, however, will remain closed. A stay-at-home order for people age 65 and older and minors also remains in place.

Last month, shopping malls were allowed to reopen along with barbershops, hairdressers and beauty salons. Worshippers held their first communal Friday prayers in more than two months last week.