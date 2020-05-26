Turkey's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 4,397, with 28 more people having died over the last 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Tuesday.

The total number of cases reached 158,762 with 948 new infections reported in the past day. Meanwhile, 1,492 more coronavirus patients recovered, bringing the toll to 121,507.

"The success (we have) achieved is the result of the ability of 83 million to conform. Our new lifestyle is one of controlled social life, all together," Koca wrote on Twitter.

Turkey ranks ninth in a tally by Johns Hopkins University but experts believe the number of infections globally could be much higher than reported.

The Minister's comments appeared as Turkey’s 83 million citizens continued to remain indoors for the final evening of a four-day nationwide lockdown Tuesday.