In the company of traffic police and municipality staff, young students can now safely ride to school in the central Turkish province of Konya, which is viewed as the country’s cycling capital with its wide bicycle lanes network and a high number of riders.

“Safe School Road” project launched by the local municipality, police and education authority aims to encourage students to get on their bikes instead of shuttle buses or mass transit to school. Bicycle lanes spread across the city will ensure safe transportation while police and municipality staff will be available to guide them through roads where bicycle lanes merge with motor vehicle traffic.

Currently, one school in each district of the province was picked for a trial run of the project and more would be included based on its success.

Although Konya boasts a large network of bicycle lanes and has the advantage of its flat topography, motor vehicles still pose a risk to riders, especially children. Local authorities urge motorists to be more cautious while driving and abstain from parking in locations that may block bicycle lanes.