Turkey reported less than 1,000 daily COVID-19 infections for the fourth day in a row with 926 new registered cases in the last 24 hours and18 new deaths, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced Friday.

Some 41,215 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total number of tests to nearly 4.2 million.

The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 reached 199,834 with 1,014 patients declared coronavirus free over the past day, Koca said.

The health minister added that the number of patients in intensive care and intubated patients slightly increased.

Since the normalization process started in June, Turkey has seen drops in the number of new cases, with daily tolls mostly around 1,000.

There has been no major increase either in the number of new cases or in the death toll. In the meantime, thousands of people have recovered each day as the country accelerated efforts to bring the situation under control.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 570,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December.