Turkey recorded 930 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths in the past 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday.

Turkey's COVID-19 recoveries reached 133,400 as 1,622 more patients battling the pandemic were discharged from hospitals in the past day, Koca added.

The total caseload increased to 168,340 with Friday's numbers. With 18 new deaths, total death toll hit 4,648. The number of recovered patients increased by 974 with the number of recoveries reaching just below 130,000.

Turkey’s broadest easing of coronavirus restrictions came into effect Monday, following a slowdown in confirmed COVID-19 infections and deaths in the country.

Restaurants and cafes opened their doors to a limited number of customers after nearly two months of takeout service only. Istanbul’s 15th-century Grand Bazaar, museums, libraries, gyms, swimming pools, child care centers and nurseries were among other venues allowed to resume operations. Meanwhile, the country's flag-carrier Turkish Airlines resumed limited domestic flights.