Turkey's aid agency Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) delighted 140 orphaned schoolchildren in Ethiopia Tuesday by handing out brand new shoes and clothes.

Cemil Alıcı, the religious services advisor at the Turkish Embassy, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that TDV provided help to children who need special attention during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"The brand-new footwear and clothes are a gift from Turkey for the orphaned children for their Eid celebration," Alıcı said, referring to the festival that marks the end of the holy month. "We will continue to assist vulnerable communities in Ethiopia," he added.

The gift given to students at Omar Ibn Nul Hattabt kindergarten was provided by individuals and charities in Turkey.

Sumaya Jemal,13, told Anadolu Agency that she was expecting the donation. "I was one of the children who received a gift last year, and I am glad to have new clothes and shoes for my Eid," she said, adding that the donation has made everyone happy.

Earlier this month, the TDV distributed 30 tons of Ramadan food aid to families in the capital.