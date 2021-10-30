The Pazaryeri district of northwestern Bilecik province, known as the "Land of Ponds" due to it having many ponds within the district's borders, offers picturesque views as it turns different shades of yellow, red, orange and green as autumn arrives.
The district, which is 30 kilometers (18.64 miles) away from the city center, welcomes visitors also from the surrounding cities, especially on weekends. Visitors camp around the ponds to enjoy nature by watching the charming landscape.
One of the ponds in the district, Bozcaarmut, is usually the first choice for those who want to spend time with nature away from the stress of the city. It gives the opportunity to enjoy peaceful moments, as well as offering a unique experience for photography lovers.
The mayor of the district, Zekiye Tekin, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the district attracts great attention from tourists.
“Tourists from other provinces and abroad visit our district at all times throughout the year. Especially in autumn, there is a great interest in the beauties offered by the nature here,” she said.
