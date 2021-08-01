An exhibition of items made by students in a wood and metal workshop set up by Turkey's state-run aid agency TIKA was held at a school in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa on Sunday.

Students of the Mekanissa Abadir School, a kindergarten and junior secondary level institute, have learned valuable vocational skills in the workshop made by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), according to Abudulahi Ibrahim, the assistant headmaster.

Cengiz Polat, TIKA's country director in Ethiopia, told Anadolu Agency that the organization has assisted the school in many ways, including renovations, apart from establishing the workshop.

"The workshop was designed to produce tables and chairs for the school. This project will help the school become self-sufficient when it comes to furniture requirements," he said.

Another objective was to help hone the technical skills of the students, he added.

TIKA has undertaken many humanitarian assistance and development projects in Ethiopia, most recently renovating the ancient al-Nejashi Mosque in the country's north.

"We will continue to provide multifaceted assistance to Ethiopia," Polat said.