The Association of Friends of All Africa (TADD), a Turkish aid organization, has donated an assortment of humanitarian items, from goats to solar units, to the people of the Kamuli District in eastern Uganda. Solar kits will go a long way in providing lighting to homes as electricity coverage in rural Uganda is still very poor. Only one in five Ugandans living in remote, rural communities have access to the national grid. Around 88% of people in Uganda live in rural areas.

Dr. Kassim Idd Balonde, the director of the Social Humanitarian Aid Delivery Uganda (SHADU), an organization affiliated with the TADD in Uganda, thanked the Turkish people for helping thousands of Ugandans improve their quality of life. "Today, together with our Turkish brothers, we have managed to give the most vulnerable people solar kits. This will (help) solve the challenge of providing light to homes. We have also given out goats to various families to lift their economic status, regardless of their religious beliefs, and have as well given reusable AFRIpads to young girls to address their menstrual hygiene," said Balonde. "As SHADU, we ensure that the services we render reach the most deserving people. We want to represent the Turkish people in the best way we can."