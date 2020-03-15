Kayra Talha Yaman was only 3 years old when he unwittingly drank a cleaning product at his home in the northwestern Turkish province of Bursa. Thus began an ordeal that would last throughout his childhood, but finally, after undergoing his 304th surgery this week, Yaman is starting to feel better.

Yaman has frequently traveled to the United States for regular surgery, the latest round seeing him return to the operating room on March 12. This helped him to be able to use his windpipe again, and so now, after many years, the boy can finally drink water unassisted. He also had the chance to drink soup for the first time since he was hospitalized nine years ago.

Meral Güneş, the boy’s grandmother, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that her grandson was slowly recovering. “Doctors performed a three-hour surgery, and it has been successful. They tell us that it will take another year for a complete recovery,” Güneş saaid. Yaman is currently in the United States with his parents, although, Güneş says, the coronavirus outbreak may delay their return.

“We have been through very difficult times, and now we are witnessing a miracle. It was a moment we have been waiting for years, to see him eating again. He will undergo more surgery, but he is fine otherwise,” she said.