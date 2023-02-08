In an emotional instance, a 13-year-old boy was rescued from the rubble in Kahramanmaraş with his pet budgie in his hands that he protected for 55 hours straight under the rubble of a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that wreaked havoc in the southeastern part of Türkiye.

The search has been going on for three hours after rescue teams heard screams from the debris of an apartment.

The aunt of Berat Sarı, Döndü Öztürk, holds the budgie that Berat protected under the rubble for 55 hours, Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye, Feb. 8, 2023. (AA Photo)

Wrapped in special blankets against the danger of hypothermia, Berat Sarı shouted to his aunt while he was in the ambulance to hand his budgie to him.

The aunt first embraced the bird, then fed it and made it drink water from the bottle cap that she found. The aunt, who shed tears of joy from time to time, thanked God after seeing her nephew and his little bird alive.

Thirteen-year-old Berat Sarı is carried to an ambulance after being rescued after 55 hours, Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye, Feb. 8, 2023. (AA Photo)

Sarı is now receiving treatment at the hospital.