Turkish nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) are at the forefront of humanitarian aid to Yemen on the occasion of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. They have been providing aid to around 9,150 families since April.

In a statement, the Yemeni aid agency Human Access said that the aid provided by the Turkish NGOs was distributed in the provinces of Marib, Hadramaut, al-Hudaydah, Taizz and Shabwa.

A total of 8,000 Yemeni benefited from the aid distributed by the Turkish NGO, International Vefa Association, the statement said. A total of 650 needy families received the food packages, 3,000 Yemenis were served an iftar dinner, and financial support was provided to 100 families.

Additionally, 500 orphans were provided clothes for Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr. Yedi Başak Association also delivered food aid to 100 families and organized an iftar dinner for 300 people.

Moreover, the Yetimler (Orphans) Association distributed food aid to 400 orphan families, and orphans also received relief supplies bags.

Yemen has been engulfed in civil war since 2014, when the Houthis took Sanaa, the capital, and much of the northern part of the country, forcing the government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia. A Saudi-led coalition that included the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and was backed at the time by the United States entered the war months later, in 2015, seeking to restore the government to power.

The conflict has since become a regional proxy war that has killed tens of thousands of civilians and fighters. The war has also created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions suffering from food and medical care shortages and pushing the country to the brink of famine.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA, has warned that 19 million people are expected to face acute food insecurity by the second half of this year – an increase of around 20% compared to the first six months of 2021. Of them, 161,000 people are likely to experience famine, it said.

OCHA said that half of the country’s health facilities are shuttered or destroyed. It said the Yemeni currency, rial, lost 57% of its value in 2021 in government-run areas, while persistent fuel shortages drove up the prices of food and other basic commodities in the Houthi-controlled north.

It said 4.3 million Yemenis had been driven from their homes; around one-fifth of newly displaced in 2021 were in the energy-rich province of Marib, which Houthis have attempted to for over a year, it said.

With the $4.27 billion for Yemen, the U.N. aims to provide support to 17.3 million people in 2022, out of the 23.4 million who need aid, OCHA said.

The 303-page report said violations of international humanitarian and human rights law are "the norm rather than the exception” in the Yemen conflict, citing arbitrary arrests and detentions, enforced disappearances, torture and ill-treatment "committed by all parties.”

Migrants continue to be particularly vulnerable to abuses and human rights violations, the experts said, and in Houthi-controlled areas, detention and the judicial system are used "to quell any opposition or perceived dissent, especially by journalists, women and religious minorities.”

The annual U.N. report, covering the year to Dec. 5, 2021, said the Houthis and paramilitary forces loyal to them continue to violate a U.N. arms embargo.

"Most types of U.N.-crewed aerial vehicles, waterborne improvised explosive devices and short-range rockets are assembled in Houthi-controlled areas using locally available materials, as well as commercial components, such as engines and electronics, which are sourced from abroad using a complex network of intermediaries in Europe, the Middle East and Asia,” the panel said.

The experts said evidence shows that weapons components and other military equipment "continue to be supplied overland to the Houthi forces by individuals and entities based in Oman.”