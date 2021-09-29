Turkish experts warned Wednesday that a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections – in the months of October and November – were inevitable if adequate protection precautions were not taken and if the measures that are in place did not continue.

They said that it was necessary to diligently maintain protective measures until 70% of the population has gained immunity.

Dr. Erol Kılıç – Chair of the Board of Burtom Health Group and Chair of the Health Council at the Bursa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BTSO) – talked about the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine and the various methods of protection from the virus, to Ihlas News Agency (IHA).

Kılıç stated that measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic had been relaxed for social and economic reasons, but stressed that the pandemic in Turkey and in the world is far from over.

"New mutations developing in the virus, especially the Indian mutation (delta) and the (delta) plus mutation and other mutations that have developed, are also seen in our country. It is inevitable that the fourth attack of the COVID-19 pandemic will occur in the months of October and November 2021 unless adequate protection measures are taken and continued."

Kılıç noted that the vaccination drive is continuing at a steady pace in the 81 provinces of Turkey and that it was vital to get at least two-thirds of the population vaccinated in order to break the chain of the pandemic.

He said that the strict implementation and continuation of protective measures by the entire public without loosening them was very important in order to eventually defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Ultimately, the end of pandemic attacks that may develop will be possible by vaccinating a large portion of the public, by complying with 2 meters (6 feet) of social distancing, by complying with hand and body hygiene and the use of masks," Kılıç stated.

"It is still important not to enter crowded communities, to use public transport in a controlled manner, not to use poorly-ventilated narrow spaces accessible by the public, limiting close relationships with the understanding that every person could be a potential COVID-19 patient or asymptomatic patient and washing and disinfecting hands without touching the face," he emphasized.

"Whether the pandemic will continue depends on whether we apply the protection measures and maintain this awareness."

Kılıç also pointed out that the vaccine could not completely prevent being affected by the virus.

"Even if we are vaccinated, the virus can continue to infect and cause disease. However, vaccination will prevent hospitalization, intensive care and the severe diseases that can result in death."

"Achieving the 60% to 70% herd immunity required to end the pandemic is only possible with vaccines. Even if we have an antibody response, we need to continue with protective measures meticulously until the majority of the population is immune, that is, until the pandemic ends."