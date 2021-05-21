A female welder in Adana, southern Turkey, is inspiring people and breaking stereotypes with her choice of profession.

Turkish mother of three, Hayriye Arslan works with her husband in their welding workshop in their hometown.

Arslan first started her profession 10 years ago with the aim of helping her husband, who is also a welding expert and day by day she learned the skills necessary for welding.

Arslan explained how she started her career to Demirören News Agency (DHA).

"I started welding 10 years ago when I saw my husband needed help. At first, he showed me how to do it and I learned all the details. Then I started to master it, we went to construction areas and got all the work done by ourselves. Now I am pretty good at welding. My husband left all the work to me. I enjoy working. Anyone can do it if they try," she said.

Arslan, who breaks down prejudices with her determination and skill, is producing iron grids and barbecue sets, repairing rooves and running the workshop alone.

Arslan said that when she started her career she received a lot of negative comments like, "This job is too difficult" and "You can't do it" from people around her. But now she says that people appreciate her.

Hayriye Arslan's greatest supporter is his husband. Duran Arslan values his wife's welding skills.

"My wife has a natural-born talent. She learned everything so fast and applied all the details correctly. After she mastered it, I gave all the responsibilities to her. This job is not a piece of cake for everyone. I appreciate my wife a lot," he said.