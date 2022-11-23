Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdoğan met UNICEF Türkiye Representative Regina De Dominicis in the capital Ankara.

During the meeting held at the presidential complex as part of the International Children's Forum organized by UNICEF, Dominicis signed a goodwill document on the Zero Waste project launched in Türkiye by the first lady in 2017.

The UN agency was inspired by Emine Erdoğan's work on combating climate change and the environment, Dominicis said, adding that they wanted to collaborate in this area.

In September, Türkiye's first lady and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres signed a goodwill document to extend the country's Zero Waste project around the world.

The project aims to contain waste under sustainable development principles and reduce pollution.

Also, the education campaigns under the auspices of Emine Erdoğan have made "great gains" in enhancing the participation of girls in education in Türkiye, Dominicis said.

Emine Erdoğan said she follows UNICEF's work closely and would be pleased to cooperate on education and environment issues.