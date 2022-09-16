Türkiye's Family and Social Services Ministry has paid over TL 340.50 million ($18.63 million) in financial support to low-income families in September alone.

The payments were made as part of the ministry's Social and Economic Support (SED) program, confirmed Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanık in a written statement.

Yanık noted that they offer the SED as part of the ministry's "family-oriented service" approach, which is based on the fact that children primarily grow up with their families.

She added that the said payment is made every month to low-income families so that they can meet their children's basic needs and educational expenses.

The payments make it possible for children to prepare for the future in a healthy way without being separated from their families, she said.

Minister Yanık underlined that besides economic support, SED's protective and preventive service model also provides psychological and social support to the families in the program.

"We organize different activities for our children as part of the program. We aim to support our children socially and culturally so that they can participate in social life like their peers," she said.

She added that over 147,000 children have so far benefited from the SED Service, while their families have received a total of TL 340.50 million in financial support in September alone.