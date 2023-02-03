Kangal dogs, probably the most famous of the Turkish canine breeds, garnered the attention of the nation once again as moments of the dog nursing a baby lamb was captured Friday morning in Türkiye's eastern province of Elazığ.

The female Kangal dog was seen breastfeeding the lamb, that its mother did not accept – and taking care of it, as if it was her own puppy. The video was recorded with a mobile phone camera by some business owners in the Baskil district of Elazığ.

The dogs known for their instinct to protect others and help are among the most sought-after breeds for their agility, intelligence, loyalty and courage.