The mountainous villages of Gaziantep's Nurdağı and Islahiye districts, which were hit by 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes, received aid delivered by military helicopters. The aid was organized by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and coordinated by Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum.

The Gaziantep Provincial Gendarmerie Command oversaw the delivery of the materials, which were gathered at the 5th Armored Brigade Command and transported to military helicopters by personnel. Five helicopters made 17 sorties, landing in 15 mountain villages of the Islahiye and Nurdağı districts. The relief materials, including 7.2 tons of drinking water and food parcels, 87 tents, 2,400 diapers and 700 blankets, were distributed to earthquake victims by military personnel.

Gaziantep Provincial Gendarmerie Command contributes to relief efforts, Gaziantep, Türkiye, Feb. 9, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change)

The gendarmerie personnel also opened the roads of three villages in the mountainous areas of Islahiye and Nurdağı that were damaged by the earthquake. The aid was delivered to 128 neighborhoods and villages using Unimog vehicles obtained from the Islahiye Artillery Regiment Command.