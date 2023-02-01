The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) provided winter clothes and bags to the Turkmen Akkoyunlu Primary School students in Erbil, Iraq.

"The Turkish Red Crescent always stands by the poor and the needy, regardless of religion, language or race." Ahmet Dağlı, a staff member of the Turkish Red Crescent Delegation to Iraq, said as he expressed his gratitude to all the donors in Turkey.

The ceremony was attended by Türkiye's Consul General in Erbil Mevlüt Yakut, Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government (IKRG) Minister Responsible for Ethnic and Religious Formations, Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITC) Executive Board Member Aydın Maruf, Turkish Red Crescent Iraq Delegation head Mahmut Akgün Tiryaki, Iraqi Red Crescent Erbil Branch head Havre Ihsan and Turkmen school officials, teachers and students.

Dağlı told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they distributed winter clothing and school bags to orphans and students as financial aid. The aid will continue in the region to 18 other schools. In addition, aid will be provided to the displaced migrant families in Hasan Şam Camp throughout the winter.

Consul General Yakut also said they are very pleased to participate in the Turkish Red Crescent's aid activities for needy students.